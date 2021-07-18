(Photos) England mural dedicated to Man Utd & Arsenal stars Rashford, Sancho & Saka defaced with racist graffiti

A mural dedicated to England stars Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka has been defaced with racist graffiti.

See below for some of the shocking images that show racist messages sprayed over a mural honouring the England trio after their penalty misses in last week’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy…

Images courtesy of the Daily Mirror

The first picture shows writing stating “we will not stand with the 3 black lions” while the following image contains anti-immigration hate speech.

It’s disturbing to see people airing views like this, and it follows depressingly predictable racist messages on social media aimed at the players after last week’s result at Wembley.

Our Foundation walls A testament to Courage & Endeavour we will never know the pressure of taking a penalty in front of the eyes of the world. To the ignorant, and the haters: Love will

Always conquer hate.??????????? @MarcusRashford @Sanchooo10 @BukayoSaka87 @FA @UEFA @_andywalker_ pic.twitter.com/blEyt1F12j — Arthur Wharton Foundation (@AWisNumber1) July 14, 2021

Rangers showed their support to Saka before playing Arsenal in a friendly yesterday, so one just has to hope something can be done to combat this worrying rise in racist incidents and that the players involved can bounce back and show everyone what they can do on the pitch again next season.