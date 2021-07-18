Manchester United set to beat Chelsea to surprise signing of Liverpool youngster

Manchester United are reportedly set to swoop in ahead of Chelsea for the signing of highly-rated Liverpool youngster Ethan Ennis, according to Stretty News.

It’s not often we see players moving between Man Utd and Liverpool, who have one of the biggest rivalries in English football, and indeed the world.

Still, it seems 16-year-old midfielder Ennis has been attracting interest, with United now set to beat Chelsea to his signature, with a deal looking set to be finalised soon, according to Stretty News.

The Red Devils have a proud record of developing and promoting young players, so they could do well to bring in Ennis as a signing for the future.

The teenager looks like he has a bright future in the game and could also have been a strong addition to Thomas Tuchel’s squad of talented young players.

Chelsea have also had a lot of joy bringing players through their academy in recent times, and Ennis might have been another one to eventually make the step up to their senior side.

For now, however, it seems Ennis has chosen United, and Liverpool fans will surely not forgive him if he goes on to become a success at Old Trafford.