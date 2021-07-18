Menu

Euro giants appeal to cool their interest in Man United ace as increased offer made for alternative target

Manchester United FC
We often hear that a new signing could give an existing player a much-needed kick up the backside, but the politics in football just now tend to dictate that if money is spent on a player then they will get every possible opportunity to prove themselves.

That didn’t really happy with Alex Telles at Man United last season, and it was purely down to Luke Shaw taking his game to a new level and he became one of the first names on the teamsheet.

It does mean that Telles could look for an exit this summer as he’s not going to be anything more than a backup, so a move to Roma with Jose Mourinho may have made some sense:

He’ll be on a good wage at Old Trafford and it would also take a decent-sized fee so that move was always going to be tough to pull off, while a report from Football Italia does suggest Roma have moved on to another target.

They claim that Roma have increased their offer to €12.5m as they hope to sign Matias Vina from Palmeiras, and it’s believed an agreement is close so he now looks like the most likely signing for Jose Mourinho.

Man United also have Brandon Williams as an option at left-back but he could really use a full season of being a starter at a good level during a loan spell, so it does look like Telles will still unless a strong bid does come in.

