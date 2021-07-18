Menu

Everton ‘closing in’ on signing two wingers to strengthen Rafa Benitez’s attacking options

Everton are set to complete deals to sign TWO new wingers, according to journalist Paul Joyce.

With the Toffees’ lengthy search for a new manager resulting in the appointment of Rafa Benitez, the emphasis now turns towards preparing for the 2021/22 campaign.

While Everton’s squad is rich in quality for a side competing in the middle of the Premier League, of course, the objective is to get into Europe, especially with Benitez in charge.

As per Paul Joyce, the club are set to provide Benitez with two new players, but all due respect to the pair of them, they’re hardly going to have the fans dancing on the ceiling.

Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray are both reportedly heading to Everton
Andros Townsend, 30, is without a club since his Crystal Palace contract expired, while Demarai Gray, despite showing early promise, has struggled to impose himself at the top level.

To sign the pair of them for a combined £1.5M will be seen as shrewd business by some, but the more cynical Everton fans won’t be impressed with the standard of players they’re getting through the door.

