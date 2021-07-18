Menu

Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool star set for new bumper deal

Leading football journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is set to sign a bumper new deal that would see him extend his Anfield stay until 2026.

Taking to his official social media recently, Romano has reported that South American shot-stopper is in the final stages of agreeing to a new contract with the Reds.

Alisson, 28, joined Liverpool in 2018 following a £56.3m move from Italian side Roma.

Since his arrival, the commanding keeper has grown to become one of Europe’s best in between the sticks.

Having featured in 130 matches, in all competitions, for Liverpool, Alisson’s stunning form has seen him successfully keep 59 clean sheets.

Not only has Alisson seen his individual stock rise, but he has also had a huge hand in his side lifting four major trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League.

Still with three years left on his current deal, Alisson is clearly viewed as such an important member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad that the club’s hierarchy has agreed to offer him a new deal which will not expire until 2026.

Romano believes it is only a matter of time until the 28-year-old puts pen-to-paper and signs on the dotted line.

