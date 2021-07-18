Rangers lining up transfer swoop for Crystal Palace defender Gary Cahill

Rangers are reportedly eyeing up a transfer deal for Crystal Palace defender Gary Cahill as his future remains in the balance.

The former Chelsea star is out of contract at Selhurst Park at the moment, but reports claim Palace are still hoping he’ll sign a new deal with the club.

It may be that Cahill gets a more tempting offer, however, as Rangers join the running to sign him this summer, according to the Sun.

Steven Gerrard would surely benefit from adding this experienced leader to his squad for next season, while Cahill might benefit from playing at a slightly less competitive level.

In fairness, the 35-year-old also still looks like he could cut it in the Premier League, and Palace would do well to hang on to him.

New manager Patrick Vieira will no doubt make changes to his squad after inheriting this side from Roy Hodgson, but he could be well-advised not to go over the top with too many ins and outs in one go.