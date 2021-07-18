Menu

Euro giants respond to Chelsea’s cash-plus-player transfer bid

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly decided not to accept Chelsea’s offer of cash plus Timo Werner for the transfer of Erling Haaland.

The Blues are reported to have been ready to pay around £50million and include Werner moving to Dortmund as part of their bid to sign Haaland, but it seems the Bundesliga giants are not prepared to accept this proposal, according to Football Insider.

Chelsea could do with improving their attacking options this summer, with Werner not enjoying his best form since moving to Stamford Bridge last summer, scoring just six goals in 35 Premier League matches.

The Germany international had previously shone at RB Leipzig, so could be a decent signing for Dortmund if a return to Bundesliga can get him firing again.

Haaland celebration
Erling Haaland celebrates a goal for Borussia Dortmund
Still, it seems BVB are not keen on this offer, so Chelsea will have to try something else if they are to land Haaland.

The Norwegian goal machine would be a terrific signing for the west London giants, giving them the goals they need to mount a more serious title challenge.

Haaland scored 41 goals in 41 games in all competitions last season, and, at the age of just 20, he surely still has the potential to improve even more in the next few years.

