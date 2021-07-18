Jamie O’Hara has made a prediction about Tottenham’s chances this season amid talk Harry Kane could depart.

Spurs had to settle for a seventh-place finish last season and qualification for the newly-formed UEFA Conference League.

And they face the difficult task of improving on their disappointing campaign while beginning a new era under a new head coach following the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo.

The challenge could yet become even more difficult, too, with star striker Kane linked with a move away from the club amid his self-confessed desire to win ‘team trophies’.

Manchester City are said to be interested in a move, according to the Manchester Evening News, and that could throw Tottenham’s plans for this season into chaos.

But whether Kane stays or goes, former midfielder O’Hara believes Spurs might just struggle to get anything more than a top six finish.

“Top six. I think a lot of Spurs fans will agree with me, unless there’s a big overhaul,” he told talkSPORT.

“I like Nuno as a manager. What I’m worried about is that the squad is just going to be the same. I can’t see there being a revamp.

“There’s this whole thing about Harry Kane, will he stay or will he go but my biggest concern is the players we’re still going to be left with.”

O’Hara also doubted talk of a squad overhaul due to the likelihood of any potential Kane move happening late in the window.

“I’ve talked about this massive rebuild but I just can’t see it happening,” he added.

“Pre-season has already started, Spurs aren’t going to be spending a lot of money, the Harry Kane situation will rumble on so that money’s not going to be available for a while.

“I think Nuno will get decent results with this team but they won’t do anything special.

“The rest of the team needs revamping. We need new midfielders, new wingers, we need a new back four and could probably do with a new goalkeeper because Hugo Lloris is getting older.”

Image via TalkSPORT/Twitter