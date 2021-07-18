Menu

Arsenal’s special request to Brighton that helped them beat Chelsea & Man Utd to Ben White transfer

Arsenal reportedly agreed to Brighton’s terms for the Ben White transfer deal on the condition that the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United wouldn’t be invited to better those terms.

The Gunners now look to be closing in on the signing of White for around £50million, with the England international preparing to have a medical ahead of a move to the Emirates Stadium, according to the Times.

The report explains that Chelsea and United had also been keen on White, but Arsenal managed to put themselves into pole position thanks to their agreement with Brighton.

Ben White
Ben White looks set to seal a transfer to Arsenal

The 23-year-old is a hugely promising young centre-back and should be a fine addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad, and there’s no doubt he could also have done a job for bigger teams like Chelsea and Man Utd.

The Red Devils are also pursuing a big-name signing in defence this summer as the Daily Mail links them with Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane, and White would have been a fine alternative.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could also benefit from signing a younger player like White to come in as a long-term successor to veteran centre-back Thiago Silva.

If this move goes through for Arsenal, they’ve surely done very well to beat these big names to the signing, with both United and Chelsea able to offer Champions League football, while Arsenal are not even in the Europa League.

