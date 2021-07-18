How Chelsea could lineup with Robert Lewandowski if potential £50M transfer is completed

An exclusive report by The Sun has claimed that Chelsea are ready to offer £50M in exchange for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Chelsea are in dire need of a striker who can find the back of the net on a regular basis, with Lewandowski having proven himself to be exactly that over ten glorious years.

Since Lewandowski first showed his goal-scoring prowess in Dortmund colours back in the 2011/12 campaign, the lowest number of goals he’s netted in a campaign is 25.

The last two players to hit that number in a Chelsea shirt were Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard in 2009/10, which makes for pretty dismal reading for Blues supporters.

MORE: Chelsea line up £50m alternative to Erling Haaland, player would relish PL transfer

Lewandowski would be an obvious choice for Chelsea, and with The Sun having claimed they’re preparing a £50M bid, we’ve imagined how they could line up with the Pole leading the line.

Even without a single other acquisition having been made, this team is absolutely frightening, and would surely rank them among the frontrunners for the Premier League title.

Click here for more of the latest Chelsea news