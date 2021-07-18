Journalist provides update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Leicester City star

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool has been strongly linked with a summer move for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans. However, answering fans’ questions recently, Leceister City journalist Jordan Blackwell, who works for Leicestershire Live, has provided a positive update for the Foxes after suggesting the Reds aren’t actually pursuing the Belgium international.

Tielemans, 24, joined Leicester City from Monaco at the beginning of 2019, initially on loan, before making his switch permanent the following summer in a deal worth £40.5m.

Since arriving at the King Power Stadium two years ago, the highly-rated midfielder has gone on to feature in 108 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 36 goals, along the way.

Despite still having two years left on his current deal, recent reports had suggested the 24-year-old could be set for a big move to Anfield.

However, hope may be on the horizon for Foxes’ fans after Blackwell reported Klopp’s side are not currently interested in signing the well-rounded midfielder.

When asked by one fan if he believes the player’s agent or Liverpool are driving the speculation, Blackwell said: “As for Tielemans, the latest seems to be that Liverpool aren’t pursuing him right now.

“I think the stories don’t go away because one piece of information tends to snowball until there is a definitive stop to it, like a new contract or the end of the transfer window.

“You could argue the media don’t help in that regard. I don’t think either is likely to leave right now, but Tielemans probably has more international appeal.”