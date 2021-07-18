Chelsea keen to engineer surprise swap transfer with Bayern Munich

Chelsea are reportedly keen to try a surprise swap deal with Bayern Munich, according to latest transfer rumours emerging from France.

The Blues are supposedly prepared to engineer an exchange that would see Callum Hudson-Odoi move to Bayern for the signing of Kingsley Coman, according to L’Equipe, with translation from Get French Football News.

Hudson-Odoi has not been a regular at Chelsea for some time now, but some fans may still be concerned about rumours that Thomas Tuchel is prepared to let him go.

The 20-year-old has long looked a terrific prospect, and it might be a risk to let him join a big club like Bayern, where he may well flourish and show everyone what he’s capable of.

That said, Coman is a more proven talent, so might be seen as a decent upgrade for the west London giants.

The report explains that Tuchel is a fan of Coman, who he’ll surely know well from his time in the Bundesliga, and they could work well together at Stamford Bridge.

It will be interesting to see if Bayern decide they’d be willing to take up this swap deal offer, as they might well view Hudson-Odoi as a young talent worth bringing in and developing.