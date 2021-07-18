Leeds United are reportedly eyeing up a transfer deal for Levante goalkeeper Dani Cardenas this summer.

According to The Athletic, Leeds are aware of their need to sign a new ‘keeper this summer as Kiko Casilla is set to head out on loan to Elche.

Cardenas has shone in La Liga and looks like he could be a decent signing for Marcelo Bielsa’s side in that area of the pitch.

Leeds have also been linked with a move for Valerenga stopper Kristoffer Klaesson, but another ‘keeper is also seemingly in contention for a summer move to Elland Road.

Illan Meslier is expected to remain as number one for Leeds, but the club surely cannot rely on him alone for an entire campaign, with Cardenas or Klaesson likely to be reliable backup options for Bielsa.

Leeds fans will hope this situation can be resolved soon so the club can focus on slightly more interesting targets to strengthen the Whites’ first XI.