Leeds United pull out of deal to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper

Reluctant to play a backup role to first-team star Illan Meslier, recent reports have suggested Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has rejected Leeds United’s approach.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claims Marcelo Bielsa’s White had formally approached the Magpies over a possible summer deal for the goalkeeper.

Woodman, 24, has been a part of Newcastle United’s set-up since he made the switch from Crystal Palace’s youth academy all the way back in 2013.

Having struggled to force his way into the club’s first-team, Woodman has been allowed to join several clubs, including Crawley Town, on loan, during previous seasons.

Now back with Steve Bruce’s side following his most recent stint with Swansea, Woodman, who has only made four senior appearances for Newcastle United, clearly feels he is in with a chance of becoming the club’s regular shot-stopper.

It has been reported that Leeds United had hoped to bring the young Englishman to Elland Road only to be rejected by the player himself who does not want to be a back-up goalkeeper.

Consequently, the Whites have now been forced to focus on alternative targets which are understood to include Levante’s Dani Cardenas, 24, and Valerenga’s Kristoffer Klaesson, 20.