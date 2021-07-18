Leeds United step up efforts to sign FC Metz midfielder in cut-price deal

Leeds United are ramping up their efforts to sign FC Metz midfielder Farid Boulaya, according to journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter.

Boulaya, 28, has enjoyed the best years of his career playing with FC Metz in his birth country of France.

In the 2020/21 campaign, the Algeria international netted six goals and provided eight assists in Ligue 1, a return which has reportedly earned him admirers in Leeds United.

Journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to reveal that Marcelo Bielsa’s men were pushing forward with their efforts to sign the midfielder.

Ça commence à devenir très sérieux pour @farid_boulaya !! Leeds revient à la charge.

2 très bons clubs en Italie & en Espagne viennent de faire part de leur intérêt pr le milieu offensif du #FCMetz & international algérien !! Le joueur pourrait partir pr 4,5M€. #LUFC pic.twitter.com/g5nQvxBauz — Mohamed TOUBACHE-TER (@MohamedTERParis) July 18, 2021

He also mentioned interest from two Spanish clubs, but considering Boulaya previously have an successful stint in La Liga, it’s difficult to imagine him moving back.

Still, with his asking price standing at just €4.5M (£3.9M), as per the information provided by Mohamed Toubache-Ter, it’s hard to imagine Leeds striking a deal without facing legitimate competition.

We’ll have to wait and see whether this one develops over the weeks ahead.

