Chelsea line up £50m alternative to Erling Haaland, player would relish PL transfer

Chelsea are reportedly ready to consider a move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski as an alternative to Erling Haaland.

The Poland international has been one of the finest footballers in the world for the last few years, and would undoubtedly give Chelsea more of a goal threat upfront next season.

Both Lewandowski and Haaland have been lethal in front of goal in the Bundesliga, but it may be that Chelsea will opt for the Bayern man as he might be a bit cheaper at just £50million, according to the Sun.

The report also claims that Lewandowski is into the last year of his contract at the Allianz Arena and that he would relish a new challenge in the Premier League.

The Blues could be in a good position, therefore, to bring in Lewandowski this summer, even if it is a bit of a blow not to be moving for Haaland.

The Borussia Dortmund hit-man looks like being an elite player for years to come after scoring 41 goals in 41 games last season at the age of just 20.

Lewandowski turns 33 next month, so may be past his best, though in fairness he’s not showing his age at the moment as the last two seasons have arguably been the best of his career.

Lewandowski netted 55 times in 47 games in 2019/20, helping Bayern to the treble, before scoring a further 48 goals in 40 games in 2020/21.

That’s 103 goals in all competitions for his club in the last two seasons. By contrast, Timo Werner managed just 12 goals in 52 games for Chelsea last term.

It’s clear that Thomas Tuchel needs a signing like this, and if Lewandowski can continue to shine in English football as he has in Germany, he’ll end up being a superb signing for CFC.