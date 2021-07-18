Liverpool could be set to offload FOUR first-team players in bid to sign former Arsenal forward

Liverpool could reportedly try offloading as many as four first-team players this summer in a bid to sign PSV forward Donyell Malen.

The former Arsenal youngster has shone in his time in the Eredivisie, showing himself to be one of the most impressive young attacking players in Europe.

Still only 22 years of age, the Dutchman scored 27 goals in all competitions last season, and now Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and other top clubs are showing an interest.

The Reds are thought to be leading the chase for Malen’s signature, but they may have to sell before they can buy.

The Daily Express claims it could be that one of Divock Origi, Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic or Takumi Minamino will be making way to raise funds for the Malen deal.

It certainly wouldn’t be a big surprise to see Origi, Wilson or Grujic leaving Anfield after their limited playing time, but some fans may be unsure about losing Minamino.

The Japan international was seen as an exciting signing when he first joined Liverpool, but he’s struggled to live up to expectations so far, and also had an underwhelming spell on loan at Southampton.