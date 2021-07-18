Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has joked that Roberto Firmino should be careful about his place in the team as he admits he could adapt well to a new position.

The England international has not been as much of a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s side in recent times, despite having a pretty solid career at the highest level.

Oxlade-Chamberlain shone in a variety of roles during his time at Arsenal, and he’s also generally done well when called upon by Liverpool, even if injuries and competition for places in Jurgen Klopp’s squad have held him back.

Could Oxlade-Chamberlain now be ready to try offering Liverpool an option up front? Recalling the time he filled in as a false-nine in a win over Burnley last season, the 27-year-old jokingly warned Firmino that he’s coming for his place in the side.

As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, the former Arsenal ace explained that he could adapt well to that position as it’s in some ways similar to the attacking midfield roles he’s played in the past.

“I was going to say, I think that’s more of a Bobby Firmino-esque goal! Bobby, be careful!” Oxlade-Chamberlain said.

“Obviously it was nice at the end of the season to get that one. When it’s been a while it’s nice to just have that as a bit of a confidence booster and a reminder.

“But yeah, that sort of role that Bobby plays, the false nine, I think he’s the best in the business at it for us and in attacking situations he makes it so much easier for Mo and Sadio or Diogo, just dropping deep and leaving spaces in behind for them and then attracting people, and then defensively as well.

“But the way that role is played, it’s almost similar to a No.10, attacking-midfield role because you drop quite deep so in that sense I find it quite natural.

“I feel like I can run in behind from there as well and get in and around the box, and you get opportunities to shoot and score.

“So I don’t mind doing that role – but you know, I’ve still got my head more fixed on the midfield situation. But if I need to fill in and do that, then I’m confident that I can do that as well.”