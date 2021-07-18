“Shame on you” – Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk calls out journalist for making story up

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has called out the Mirror’s Simon Mullock on Twitter after a story doing the rounds involving his rumoured response to Louis van Gaal potentially landing the Dutch national team job.

The Netherlands international has brutally slammed Mullock, tweeting “shame on you” and accusing him of making the story up.

See Van Dijk’s angry tweet below in response a story about him leading a rebellion against Van Gaal taking over the Dutch national side…

This story is completely false. It’s never been more important for journalists to tell the truth and not just make stuff up. Shame on you Mr. @MullockSMirror https://t.co/aYRDvqSk21 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) July 17, 2021

Van Dijk insists the claims are “completely false” and believes it’s important for journalists to tell the truth.

We’ve seen this a few times from players now, with social media giving them more of a voice to speak out against this kind of thing than they would have had in the past.

Liverpool fans will just hope they get to see Van Dijk back to his best in the upcoming Premier League season after his nightmare with an injury that kept him out for the bulk of last term.