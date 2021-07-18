Tottenham are reportedly pushing to seal a transfer deal for Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini this summer.

The Italy international seems to be a top target for Spurs, though at the moment they’re facing some resistance from Roma over the move, according to the print edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness.

MORE: Arsenal agree Ben White deal and bid to sign Euro 2020 star next

The report adds that Roma could sell Pellegrini for the right price as they may need to raise funds for their potential bid to sign Granit Xhaka from Arsenal.

That seems like a clear indication that Tottenham could be in luck in their bid to sign Pellegrini, provided they up their offer for the 25-year-old.

According to the report, Pellegrini has a release clause of around €30million, which surely isn’t too expensive for Spurs, and that move could then see Xhaka finally swap the Emirates Stadium for the Stadio Olimpico.

Many Gunners fans will be keen to see Xhaka leave after some inconsistent form in his time at north London, so they’ll be hoping for a bit of help from rivals Spurs here.

Others at Arsenal may be less keen on the Switzerland international quitting the club, so will hope Tottenham don’t get a deal for Pellegrini done.