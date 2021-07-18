Menu

Man United expected to loan out talented youngster after impressive showing vs Derby County

While most established players will see pre-season as a chance to build fitness for the new season, it really can be a turning point for a young player if they impress against other senior sides.

Ideally, it will open up opportunities in the first team once the season starts, but it can also show other sides that they are ready for senior football and it will lead to more interest in a loan deal.

Facundo Pellistri is highly rated at Old Trafford but he’s well down the pecking order at this point, while the arrival of Jadon Sancho will further squeeze any chances in the Premier League.

A report from Goal has indicated that he’s now expected to go out on loan again next season, but he also showed enough during his cameo against Derby County today to suggest he has a bright future at Old Trafford.

He did spend the second half of last season in La Liga with Alaves so it’s not a surprise that he would be set for another temporary transfer, while the report claims that there is now further interest after his goal and performance today.

It probably makes the most sense to send him to a good Championship team to help him gain further experience in English football, but it sounds like something should be sorted out over the next few weeks.

