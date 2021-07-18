Menu

Manchester United expected to place formal offer for potential £50m transfer this week

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly expected to place a formal offer for the transfer of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane this week.

Still, one potential obstacle in the deal is that the Red Devils remain reluctant to meet Varane’s current asking price of £50million, according to the Daily Mail.

MORE: Manchester United star speaks out on his future

The France international has just a year remaining on his current contract with Madrid, so Man Utd may well feel they can get that price tag down a little.

The Premier League giants could do well not to mess Real around, however, as £50m for a player of Varane’s calibre would surely still represent very good business.

The 28-year-old is one of the finest centre-backs in Europe, having had a superb career at the Bernabeu with over 300 appearances and a host of major trophy wins, including four Champions League titles.

Raphael Varane
Raphael Varane is being strongly linked with Manchester United
More Stories / Latest News
Ex-Man United defender claims former midfielder would have been elite if he didn’t have damaging love for takeaway
Manchester United set to beat Chelsea to surprise signing of Liverpool youngster
Chelsea ready to approach club over £50-60m transfer, player “excited” by Blues’ interest

Varane is also a World Cup winner with the French national team, and that kind of winning know-how could be useful at Old Trafford, where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is yet to win any silverware.

United surely need to improve in defence next season if they are to close the gap on Manchester City, with Varane likely to be an upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

United fans will hope there can be a positive update on this saga soon if the Mail’s report of an imminent bid proves accurate.

More Stories Raphael Varane

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.