Announcement next week: Man United tipped to complete €50M transfer before next Friday

Manchester United will announce the signing of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid before next Friday, according to claims made by Todo Fichajes.

Varane has been considered among the best defenders in the planet for several years now.

With his contract due to expire in the summer of 2022 (as is reported by Transfermarkt), Real Madrid have lost control of the Frenchman’s future – it’s in his hands.

Los Blancos have been left with unfavourable options on the table – either they cash-in on Varane now while he still has resale potential, wait until January and hope he changes his mind or lose him for a free next summer.

Todo Fichajes believe that Varane is ready to make the decision on Real Madrid’s behalf, with the 28-year-old having already agreed personal terms with Manchester United.

The report claims that an agreement between Varane and Manchester United over a five-year deal, worth €12M (£10.28M)-a-year, was reached ten days ago.

It’s believed that Man United intend to sign and seal the deal as soon as possible, with announcement of its completion expected to be made before Friday next week.

If that were the case, it would allow Varane to join up with the Man United squad no later than the other players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has returning from summer international duties.

Todo Fichajes understand that €50M (£42.85M) is the price Man United will pay to sign Varane from Real Madrid. A hefty fee for a player with one year left on his deal, but considering his quality, a price worth paying.

