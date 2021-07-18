Manchester City transfer-list £260M+ worth of talent in attempt to fund summer spending splurge

Manchester City are prepared to shift five high-profile players in order to raise funds for summer spending, according to Fichajes.

City won the Premier League and Carabao Cup double last campaign, which of course, represents a successful campaign.

However, the trophy which continues to elude them is the Champions League, which they came closest to winning last term.

With the financial firepower they have at their disposal, it would be no surprise to see City invest heavily to strengthen their chances of European glory.

However, in order to balance the books, players will need to head out the exit door. Fichajes claim to know the identities of five players who could be moved on.

Aymeric Laporte , Centre-back, Market value: €45M (£38.6M)

, Centre-back, Market value: €45M (£38.6M) Bernardo Silva , Attacking midfielder, Market value: €70M (£60M)

, Attacking midfielder, Market value: €70M (£60M) Raheem Sterling , Winger, Market value: €90M (£77.1M)

, Winger, Market value: €90M (£77.1M) Riyad Mahrez , Winger, Market value: €42M (£36M)

, Winger, Market value: €42M (£36M) Gabriel Jesus , Striker, Market value: €60M (£51.4M)

, Striker, Market value: €60M (£51.4M) Combined market value, as individually calculated by Transfermarkt: €307M (£263.1M)

While you have to think it unlikely that City would be willing to part with all five of them in a single transfer window, it would facilitate a complete overhaul of the squad.

If Pep Guardiola and those pulling the strings at the Etihad are serious about dominating European football – which we know they are – don’t be surprised to see BIG moves this summer.

