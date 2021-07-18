Mikel Arteta already knows his ideal Arsenal centre-back partnership

Ahead of next season, according to recent reports, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has already identified his ideal long-term centre-back partnership.

The Spanish manager, who took over from Unai Emery in 2019, has endured an up and down two years in charge of his old club.

Despite winning the FA Cup after just a couple of months in charge, last season saw Arteta’s side finish way down in eighth place in the Premier League.

However, in a desperate attempt to turn the Gunners’ fortunes around, a recent report from The Times has revealed that the tactician is looking to rebuild his backline.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move for Brighton and Hove Albion centre-back Ben White – a move Arteta is hoping comes to fruition.

It certainly looks like White is set to make a move to the Emirates after it has been claimed he is set to undergo a medical.

It has also been noted that alongside White, the club’s coaching team are hoping to embed current defender Gabriel and form what Arteta views as his ideal centre-back pairing.

These reports come soon after it was confirmed veteran centre-back David Luiz has left the club as a free agent.