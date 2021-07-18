Newcastle United are reportedly confident of signing Joe Willock on loan from Arsenal again this summer.

The 21-year-old midfielder had a superb loan spell at St James’ Park in the second half of last season, scoring seven goals to help Steve Bruce’s side fight off relegation and survive in the Premier League.

MORE: Arteta decides key Arsenal partnership

Newcastle now look optimistic about their chances of landing Willock on loan again in this transfer window, according to football.london.

This could be a big boost for the Magpies as they could once again struggle to fight for their survival in the top flight in the season ahead.

Arsenal fans may be disappointed, however, as Willock is a promising young player who arguably deserves more playing time at the Emirates Stadium.

Having said that, football.london add that the arrival of midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga is imminent, so that might make it even harder for Willock to get much in the way of first-team chances in 2021/22.