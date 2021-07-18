Two Manchester United wonderkids combined brilliantly for this fine team goal against Derby County this afternoon.

Watch below as the Red Devils made it 2-0 against Derby County, with Facundo Pellistri rounding the goalkeeper after being played in by Shola Shoretire…

This is just what Man Utd fans will want to see from these exciting prospects as they look to work their way into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team plans.