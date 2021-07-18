Two Manchester United wonderkids combined brilliantly for this fine team goal against Derby County this afternoon.
Watch below as the Red Devils made it 2-0 against Derby County, with Facundo Pellistri rounding the goalkeeper after being played in by Shola Shoretire…
pellistri what a goal | united 2-0#DERMUN pic.twitter.com/qfdgtQL6oO
— ? (@ss4yoo) July 18, 2021
?? | Shoretire assists, Pellistri scores. 2-0.pic.twitter.com/GgOExQKEqo
— Rocco ? (@UtdRocco) July 18, 2021
This is just what Man Utd fans will want to see from these exciting prospects as they look to work their way into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team plans.