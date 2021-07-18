Menu

Video: Man United youngsters combine for superb goal vs Derby County

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Two Manchester United wonderkids combined brilliantly for this fine team goal against Derby County this afternoon.

Watch below as the Red Devils made it 2-0 against Derby County, with Facundo Pellistri rounding the goalkeeper after being played in by Shola Shoretire…

More Stories / Latest News
Crystal Palace backed to pull off £38million Chelsea transfer this summer
Leeds United considering transfer swoop for La Liga star
Video: Charlie Mulgrew scores brilliant free-kick after bizarre routine catches everyone out

This is just what Man Utd fans will want to see from these exciting prospects as they look to  work their way into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team plans.

More Stories Facundo Pellistri Shola Shoretire

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.