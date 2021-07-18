Pep Guardiola’s dream XI which he thinks can win Man City the UCL, two new signings included

Fichajes believe that they know Pep Guardiola’s dream XI – which he believes can win Manchester City the Champions League.

Man City came within touching distance of European glory this campaign, but fell agonisingly short, with Chelsea beating them to the punch.

That will have hurt Pep Guardiola, a serial winner who has now gone a decade without lifting the Champions League trophy.

Fichajes believe that a major summer spend could be on the cards in order to get them over the line in 2021/22.

The outlet believe that they know the identities of the eleven men Guardiola wants out on the field next year, the team which he thinks can win the Champions League.

There’s only two additions to the team which reached the final last time around, but they’re too quality additions, and two stars of England’s run to the Euro 2020 final.

As per the report by Fichajes, here’s how Guardiola wants his Man City side to lineup next campaign.

