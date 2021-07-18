Menu

Photo: “Announcement will surely come this week” – These Arsenal fans react as transfer target spotted in London

Arsenal FC
It wouldn’t be a transfer window if pictures of potential targets weren’t being uploaded to social media, and it does look like Arsenal fans may have some good news on the way with Anderlecht star Sambi Lokonga.

It won’t be a total shock to most fans as the move has been touted for a few weeks, while Fabrizio Romano also suggested that the deal could be sorted out soon:

It now looks like it could be even closer, as a picture supposedly showing him in Selfridges has been doing the rounds on Twitter:

Surely that can only mean that the deal is close, and plenty of fans are expecting the announcement to come soon:

