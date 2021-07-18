Photo: “Announcement will surely come this week” – These Arsenal fans react as transfer target spotted in London

It wouldn’t be a transfer window if pictures of potential targets weren’t being uploaded to social media, and it does look like Arsenal fans may have some good news on the way with Anderlecht star Sambi Lokonga.

It won’t be a total shock to most fans as the move has been touted for a few weeks, while Fabrizio Romano also suggested that the deal could be sorted out soon:

Arsenal are working to announce both Sambi Lokonga and Ben White signings in the next days. Lokonga already at paperworks signed stages, Ben White will complete the process in the next days. Both deal are almost done. ??? #AFC Everton have never made an official bid for White. https://t.co/H9rCi2RfE5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2021

It now looks like it could be even closer, as a picture supposedly showing him in Selfridges has been doing the rounds on Twitter:

Lokonga is in london and has been for time. Announcement tomorrow. Player is also expected to have his first training session tomorrow.#UTA pic.twitter.com/rKGtdOPGD7 — Gary Stephenson (@1886NorthBank) July 18, 2021

Surely that can only mean that the deal is close, and plenty of fans are expecting the announcement to come soon:

He has been in London for over six days now. The announcement will surely come this week. #AFC — ArsenalWeb (@Getfreemp) July 18, 2021

?AFC Corner Flag understand that Colney will reopen on Monday after a deep clean (covid precautions), meaning Sambi Lokonga will be able to have his photo-call prior to an announcement.#afc #coyg pic.twitter.com/jjtX6M8F0n — AFC Corner Flag (@afccornerflag) July 17, 2021

London Colney is currently closed due to two cases of corona virus there it will be reopened soon and then lokonga will be announced — KROENKE OUT ??????? (@Romansalterr) July 18, 2021

Arteta said a few new faces Will soon arrive for the Flodrida tour. I know Lokonga. Who is the other 1-2 player he is talking about? Someone that knows? — Mattias Borglin (@BorglinMattias) July 18, 2021