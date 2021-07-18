Premier League trio in hunt to sign West Ham United defender

According to recent reports, Premier League trio Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Southampton are all interested in signing West Ham United defender Issa Diop.

That’s according to a recent report from French outlet Footmercato, who claims the talented centre-back is a man in demand.

Diop, 24, joined West Ham United in 2018 following a £22.5m move from Toulouse.

Since arriving in the country’s capital three years ago, the commanding defender has gone on to feature in 95 matches, in all competitions.

In what has been an impressive run in England’s top-flight, previous seasons saw the likes of both Manchester United and Liverpool flirt with the prospect of signing him.

However, as we know now, a move for either Premier League giant failed to materialise, leaving the 24-year-old to remain with the Hammers.

Now with his contract in London set to expire in 2023, the Frenchman has found his name subject to transfer speculation once again.

This time, it has been claimed that Wolves, Palace and the Saints all remain big admirers of the defender despite previous attempts to sign him on loan with an option to buy being rejected by the Hammers’ hierarchy.