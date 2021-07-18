(Photo) Rangers show class with support for Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka

Rangers showed their class with a tribute to Arsenal star Bukayo Saka ahead of yesterday’s friendly between the two clubs.
Saka has been on the receiving end of horrific racist abuse after missing a penalty for England in last week’s Euro 2020 final against Italy, and the whole country has rallied behind him since.
Rangers have responded by holding up a Saka 7 shirt at yesterday’s game at Ibrox, with Arsenal’s official Twitter responding with just the one word “Respect” in their tweet above.
The Gunners ended up drawing 2-2 in this friendly match, but Saka won’t be back in action for Mikel Arteta’s side for a little while yet as he enjoys a well-earned rest after a fine Euro 2020 campaign.
Steven Gerrard IS pure class DNA. Im sure this was his idea.
Good to see him make smart & succesful coach transition.
Unless i missed it, ours players should bé wearing number 7 shirt in first friendly game, to pay tribute!
Arteta just has no clue nor class and no humility nor brain.
We can blame it on Kroenke, he gives so much money for Arteta to buy players but it just get worst.
He made cheapest choice by hiring an assistant coach who Turned manager in 4 month Time After finishing in worst spot ever. EL saved by cup, hiding that Infamous record he managed to repeat for a New record, no Europe in a quarter century.
But he IS still there with Edu!
We will spend Season in midtable again as a confirmed midtable team he made us instead to go learn job in a midtable team.