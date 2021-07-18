(Photo) Rangers show class with support for Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka

Rangers showed their class with a tribute to Arsenal star Bukayo Saka ahead of yesterday’s friendly between the two clubs.

Saka has been on the receiving end of horrific racist abuse after missing a penalty for England in last week’s Euro 2020 final against Italy, and the whole country has rallied behind him since.

Rangers have responded by holding up a Saka 7 shirt at yesterday’s game at Ibrox, with Arsenal’s official Twitter responding with just the one word “Respect” in their tweet above.

The Gunners ended up drawing 2-2 in this friendly match, but Saka won’t be back in action for Mikel Arteta’s side for a little while yet as he enjoys a well-earned rest after a fine Euro 2020 campaign.