Report claims Man United are frontrunners for Spanish star after advanced talks with his agent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does have a lot of quality to choose from in his midfield, but there’s still a feeling that they need to find someone who can properly shield the back four and a replacement for Paul Pogba could still be required.

Replacing Pogba could be a fascinating one as it might make more sense to go for an all-action midfielder to compliment Bruno Fernandes rather than a talismanic player like the Frenchman, especially when Solskajer can’t seem to find a way of getting the best from Pogba and Fernandes in the same side.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez could fit the bill, and a report from Get Football News Spain has even claimed that it’s likely.

They quote Spanish journalist Francesc Aguilar in suggesting that advanced talks have been held between United and Saul’s agent, while they even go as far as saying that they are now the frontrunners to sign the Atleti star.

They claim that Liverpool are interested but they aren’t pushing hard to sign him just now, while there were hopes of a swap deal with Barcelona with Antoine Griezmann moving the other way, but an agreement is hard to find on that deal.

He’s still only 26 but he’s played in 40+ games for six-straight seasons with Atletico and he’s a vastly experienced midfielder who would be a good addition, but it would surely mean that one of Pogba, Fred, Matic, McTominay and van de Beek would need to move on.