Man City make key decision over attacker’s future which could impact Arsenal’s transfer plans

Riyad Mahrez is set to be offered an extension to his Manchester City contract, according to Manchester Evening News.

Mahrez enjoyed a stellar campaign with Man City last term, with his performances against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final arguably the best we’ve seen of him since his arrival from Leicester City.

Unfortunately for the Algerian, he was unable to finish the campaign with a Champions League winners’ medal around his neck, but he and City will be looking to come again and go all the way this campaign.

Though, there has been some suggestion that Mahrez will not be a City player on day one of the Premier League season. The Mirror have previously mentioned of interest from Arsenal.

With City continuously linked with attacking talent year-on-year, it’s no surprise when their current players are said to be considering moves away from the club, but it doesn’t appear as though Mahrez will be going anywhere.

As per Manchester Evening News, Man City are counting on Mahrez for next season, with the 30-year-old winger set to be offered an extension to his current contract, which has just two years left to run.

If Mahrez were to sign a new deal with City, it would essentially end any possibility of him leaving the club this summer or in the foreseeable future, thus ensuring that the final years of his prime will be spent at the Etihad.

Mahrez has done more than enough to justify a new deal being offered, having contributed 14 goals and nine assists last campaign. It may well be only a matter of time before he signs along the dotted line.

