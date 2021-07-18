Ronald Koeman has issued a worrying update over Barcelona’s pre-season preparations with the club’s finances dictating both incomings and outgoings this summer.

Barcelona are currently working on a way to sign Lionel Messi to a new contract, while also registering their four new signings.

As things stand, Barca are significantly over their La Liga wage cap and they need to raise somewhere in the region of €150million to get the deals done.

That means high profile exits will be required, and Marca have reported Antoine Griezmann could be first on the chopping block, with Philippe Coutinho also linked with an exit.

Such exits are expected to take time, and that means Koeman is not likely to know what squad he has to work with for some weeks yet, despite pre-season already beginning.

And the Dutch boss has spoken about the difficulties that uncertainty brings.

“We expect a lot. We still don’t know at the moment what the team will be because of the financial situation of the club,” he told club media.

“We try to have the best squad possible but we are a big club, we are Barcelona and always the expectations are really high and we like that.

“We have the qualities for that to have a very good season again and win trophies for this season.”