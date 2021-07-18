Manchester United & Liverpool handed potentially crucial transfer boost

Manchester United and Liverpool reportedly look to have been handed a transfer boost in pursuit of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul.

The Spain international has shone in La Liga in recent times and could surely be a fine signing for a number of top clubs around Europe, even if he’s had slightly less of a key role in Diego Simeone’s side in 2021.

MORE: “Shame on you!” – Liverpool star calls out journalist on Twitter

According to AS, Atletico now need to sell Saul to help fund moves for some of their summer transfer targets, with the report mentioning that Man Utd and Liverpool are big fans of the player.

This could get interesting, as it seems like Saul will clearly be available for the right price if the likes of United and Liverpool decide to step up their interest.

Jurgen Klopp would surely do well to snap up Saul if he is available, with LFC in need of a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum after his free transfer move to Paris Saint-Germain.

United, meanwhile, might also do well to bring in the 26-year-old as an upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred.

Despite the widespread transfer rumours linking Saul with Liverpool, CaughtOffside understands that the Reds are not making him a top target and that a move to Barcelona could be more likely this summer.