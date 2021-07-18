(Video) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer asked Raphael Varane question by cheeky reporter after Man United win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave a coy response when quizzed over the prospect of Manchester United signing Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

With Manchester United already having confirmed an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund to sign Jadon Sancho, the club can finally focus on strengthening in other areas of the field.

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane appears to be one man they desire, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that personal terms have already been preliminarily agreed ahead of a breakthrough in talks between the two clubs.

It looks as though, at the time of writing, Varane will be playing his football with Man United next season.

A cheeky Sky Sports reporter couldn’t resist but to ask Ole about ongoings on the transfer front after today’s pre-season victory over Wayne Rooney’s Derby County.

At the tail end of the clip, you’ll hear her squeeze in a question about Varane, with Ole immediately cracking up, which tells you everything you need to know, even if he didn’t say a word…

