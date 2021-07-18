Spurs want €30m Roma midfielder who could trigger Arsenal star’s departure

According to recent reports, Tottenham Hotspur is ‘pressing’ to sign Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.

That’s according to a recent written report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sports Witness), who claims Jose Mourinho’s side would like to bring in Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka.

However, following ongoing financial issues, the Italian club is struggling to come up with the funds required to meet the Gunners’ €20m valuation.

In an attempt to raise additional funds to sign Xhaka, GdS believe one player who could be sacrificed is Pellegrini, who is understood to be wanted by Daniel Levy’s Tottenham Hotspur.

The report does not state how much the central midfielder may be available for, however, it has been noted his contract with Roma includes a release clause understood to be within the region of €30m.

Since climbing his way through the club’s youth ranks, Pellegrini, 25, has gone on to feature in 152 senior first-team matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 55 goals, along the way.