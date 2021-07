Tahith Chong has scored a scrappy goal to give Manchester United a 1-0 lead over Derby County in today’s pre-season friendly.

Watch below as the Dutch youngster punished some poor play by Derby at the back…

Chong’s goal was a complete mess ?pic.twitter.com/ppnuGlmlAT — Jay ? (@_mufcjay) July 18, 2021

Chong hasn’t been much of a regular for Man Utd and is expected to go out on loan this season, but he’s taken his chance to impress Ole Gunnar Solskjaer here.