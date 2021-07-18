Tottenham are said to have made progress over the potential signing of Pierluigi Gollini this summer.

Spurs are said to be keen to strengthen between the sticks this summer with uncertainty over Hugo Lloris’ future.

Lloris is out of contract next summer and that could mean he is sold this summer to ensure Spurs avoid losing him for free next year.

And it appears as though Atalanta keeper Gollini could be the man to replace the Frenchman with Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio claiming Spurs have now entered talks over the potential signing.

The report claims Spurs have ‘started discussing a potential deal’, and that will be music to the ears of Tottenham fans.

Gollini has impressed at Atalanta since making the move from Aston Villa in 2017, initially on loan before making his move permanent one year later.

The 26-year-old has two years remaining on his contract in Italy, while Transfermarkt values him at €17million.