(Video) Arsenal star refuses to fist bump Tottenham Hotspur fan

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been caught on camera engaging with fans and thankfully, to Gunners’ amusement, the Ghanian defensive midfielder didn’t forget his domestic loyalties as he refused to fist bump a Spurs fan.

The midfielder, who was spotted out and about in his native Africa, was seen swamped by fans hoping to grab a moment with the Premier League star.

Taking the time to engage with most of the onlooking fans, there was one fan who Partey refused to acknowledge… Africa’s biggest Spurs fan.