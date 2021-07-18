Menu

(Video) Arsenal star refuses to fist bump Tottenham Hotspur fan

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been caught on camera engaging with fans and thankfully, to Gunners’ amusement, the Ghanian defensive midfielder didn’t forget his domestic loyalties as he refused to fist bump a Spurs fan.

The midfielder, who was spotted out and about in his native Africa, was seen swamped by fans hoping to grab a moment with the Premier League star.

READ MORE: (Photo) Rangers show class with support for Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka

Taking the time to engage with most of the onlooking fans, there was one fan who Partey refused to acknowledge… Africa’s biggest Spurs fan.

More Stories / Latest News
Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool star set for new bumper deal
(Photo) Rangers show class with support for Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka
Ex-Man United defender claims former midfielder would have been elite if he didn’t have damaging love for takeaway
More Stories Thomas Partey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.