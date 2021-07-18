Video: Man United wonderkid Hannibal Mejbri shows his class vs Derby with a lovely turn and dummy

It’s usually pointless to take too many things away from a preseason friendly, but it’s often a good way to gauge how comfortable a talented youngster is within the first team.

Hannibal Mejbri has been on the edges of Man United’s first team for a couple of seasons now, and you would expect him to either go on loan or at least play a part in the Carabao Cup as a minimum if he does stay.

He was given a chance to play against Derby County in their game today, and there’s plenty of confidence and quality shown in this piece of play:

