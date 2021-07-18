West Ham interested in signing SFWA Young Player of the Year, Watford and N. Forest also linked

West Ham have been mentioned as a potential suitor for Hibernian left-back Josh Doig by The Athletic.

Doig, 19, has established himself as a key player for Scottish Premiership side Hibernian at a young age.

The full-back won the SFWA Young Player of the Year for the 2020/21 campaign, as well as having been included in the SPFL Premiership Team of the year.

Having impressed to such an extent during his first season playing at the top level, it’s no surprise to hear of interest in signing him from English clubs.

As per The Athletic, Europa League outfit West Ham are keen on signing Doig this summer, but they’re not alone in the running.

Watford and Nottingham Forest are also thought to be interested, though the newly-promoted Hornets acquired a left-back in Danny Rose just a month ago.

Whether the Hammers can seize control in the race to sign Doig, or he’ll value the certainty of playing week-in, week-out for Nottingham Forest, remains to be seen.

From Hibernian’s perspective, money will do the talking, and West Ham have that in surplus.

