With Marcelo Bielsa not having a back-up for England international, Kalvin Phillips, Leeds United are taking an interest in Manchester City’s £20m-rated star, Yangel Herrera.

After spending last season on loan at Granada where he earned rave reviews, the 23-year-old is back at the Etihad Stadium but unlikely to get a look at under Pep Guardiola.

Signed by the club back in 2017, Herrera has hardly made a dent in the City first-team, and The Sun report that West Ham are also keeping an eye on proceedings.

Leeds’ needs are more immediate, given that should Phillips get injured, they’ve no one of sufficient quality to come in and replace him.

At £20m+, however, Herrera is a little on the expensive side for the Yorkshire-based outfit.

Much is likely to depend on just how persuasive Marcelo Bielsa can be, with every penny counting at present because of the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.