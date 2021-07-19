Arsenal contract of Albert Sambi Lokonga includes extension option in clause that will delight Gooners

Some clarification has been shared on the contract that Albert Sambi Lokonga has signed with Arsenal from the Chief Gunners reporter for Football.London, Chris Wheatley.

Arsenal have this afternoon officially announced that the midfielder has put pen to paper on a ‘long-term contract’ with the North London outfit, with Lokonga’s management company stating it’s for four years.

Wheatley has added that the initial span of the deal is in fact for that duration, but the contract includes the option of a 12-month extension.

Arsenal have paid out an initial fee of €17.5m to Anderlecht to secure the services of the 21-year-old, with transfer insider Fabrizio Romano adding that the agreement includes €4.5m in potential add-ons.

Mikel Arteta has clearly received a solid reference on Lokonga’s skills and potential ability from Vincent Kompany, whilst a recommendation from Thierry Henry was also discussed in the media early on.

See More: “I can play both” – Albert Sambi Lokonga discusses his best position as Arsenal transfer announced

Lokonga’s representatives say the midfielder has signed a four year contract with Arsenal. There is an option to extend for a further year in the deal. #AFC pic.twitter.com/uHrePRKdOV — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) July 19, 2021

Official and confirmed. Albert Sambi Lokonga joins Arsenal on a permanent deal for €17.5m + €4.5m add ons. Contract until June 2026. Number 23. ??? #AFC Next one: Ben White, done deal to be announced in the next days after medicals. £50m to Brighton, personal terms agreed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea star set for talks with Newcastle United over season-long loan deal to suit all parties Newcastle already in crisis after York defeat and injury to key man which is set to rule him out of Premier League opener Manchester United knocked back Premier League loan proposal for key star this summer

Back to Lokonga, the midfielder made his professional debut back in December 2017 and has now quietly established himself as a key player for the side and a future one to watch for the national team.

The 6ft midfielder became a starter for Anderlecht in the 19/20 season and used that momentum to kick on in 20/21 term, with the ace earning a debut call-up to the senior national team in March.

Lokonga spent some time training with the Belgian national team this summer despite the fact that he didn’t make the final squad for the Euros, so he’s obviously very highly-rated within the national setup.

Arsenal have some serious midfield issues to rectify in the new season and fans will be hoping that Lokonga is just the man to alleviate the concerns.

The Gunners have lacked intensity and bite in the middle of the park for years, whilst it’s clear that Arteta has moved to recruit a different partner for Thomas Partey, who endured a difficult debut season.