“Still living in his head” – Danny Mills trolled over petty hatred of Arsenal

Arsenal FC Middlesbrough FC
Posted by

Arsenal fans are trolling Danny Mills for still being bitter towards their club after he suggested Ben White could do better than a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are being strongly linked with Brighton star White by the Times and others, and pundits have been discussing this deal ahead of its official completion.

It is, in fairness, a bit of a surprise that the England international is seemingly being snapped up by a club not able to offer him European football, when one imagines he could surely have done a job for the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea or Liverpool.

Still, Mills is perhaps also being a bit unfair on Arsenal with these comments in the video clip below, as the north London giants are still a big name in world football and a major step up from Brighton…

Loads of Gooners think Mills just doesn’t like their club, and it has been suggested before that he still holds a grudge against them due to a match back in the 2003/04 season.

Mills played against Arsenal for Middlesbrough that season, and had a pretty miserable time as Thierry Henry nutmegged him at Highbury with a lovely piece of skill that clearly left him embarrassed.

Here’s the reaction from AFC supporters to Mills’ latest comments…

  1. May as well let all players go to Mu.
    Btw,there are other clubs as big if not bigger than Mu.
    Mills has a grudge because Arsenal were always winning against Boro.So hes still sore

    Reply

