“Still living in his head” – Danny Mills trolled over petty hatred of Arsenal

Arsenal fans are trolling Danny Mills for still being bitter towards their club after he suggested Ben White could do better than a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are being strongly linked with Brighton star White by the Times and others, and pundits have been discussing this deal ahead of its official completion.

It is, in fairness, a bit of a surprise that the England international is seemingly being snapped up by a club not able to offer him European football, when one imagines he could surely have done a job for the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea or Liverpool.

Still, Mills is perhaps also being a bit unfair on Arsenal with these comments in the video clip below, as the north London giants are still a big name in world football and a major step up from Brighton…

? “Let’s assume he’ll be at Arsenal for 2/3 years before he goes somewhere else. I think he’s better than that.” ? “What’s he going to win at Arsenal? I’m just surprised #MUFC haven’t come in for him.” Danny Mills can’t understand why Ben White has chosen to join Arsenal pic.twitter.com/gTWiWb4yRA — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 18, 2021

Loads of Gooners think Mills just doesn’t like their club, and it has been suggested before that he still holds a grudge against them due to a match back in the 2003/04 season.

Danny Mills has hated Arsenal ever since Thierry Henry did this to him ??? #AFC pic.twitter.com/xURb8CkqfC — Fanzine (@Fanzine_com) February 21, 2020

Mills played against Arsenal for Middlesbrough that season, and had a pretty miserable time as Thierry Henry nutmegged him at Highbury with a lovely piece of skill that clearly left him embarrassed.

Here’s the reaction from AFC supporters to Mills’ latest comments…

Why are you all surprised Danny Mills is still bitter towards Arsenal? That's his only legacy, leave him to it. Shows what an impact our club has had on him. Still living in his head. — Darth Arse (@DarthArse) July 19, 2021

Me watching Danny Mills going on his Arsenal agendas again Cry more Danny Boy! One day you’ll get over this boy routinely humiliating you ? pic.twitter.com/cw5yHwwF4L — The Anglo-Italian Pod #TAIP #solofootball (@italiananglopod) July 19, 2021

Thierry Henry broke Danny Mills and now he can shut up about arsenal. ??????? — Kraiggy (@Kruptos6) July 19, 2021

Arsenal club de futbol to Danny Mills: https://t.co/GFL9q0Orx0 pic.twitter.com/NdU4NBPsE0 — Dan Koogs (@dankoogs) July 19, 2021

Danny mills is sooo bitter about Arsenal ? https://t.co/0V7BSKIyJR — Craig Reynolds (@Eljefereynsy) July 19, 2021

Danny Mills says Ben White is too good for Arsenal, proving once again that he hasn’t got over being humiliated by Thierry Henry in 2003/04. — RD (@arsenali) July 19, 2021

Arsenal remain rent free inside Danny Mills’ head pic.twitter.com/8GWDSqw2UA https://t.co/oSVQbqHSBq — Throwback Arsenal (@ThrowbackAFC) July 19, 2021

Why does Danny mills hate arsenal so much. ? ohh hang on a minute #TH14 that explains it — jay (@jayjayafc1) July 19, 2021

Arsenal live in Danny Mills head rent free and I’m so here for it!!? — ??Socialist Gooner (#ArtetasArmy)?? (@daynestretten) July 19, 2021