Arsenal legend raises concern about incoming summer signing

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has raised some concerns about Ben White’s price tag as he looks set to complete a transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have seemingly moved to agree a deal for White, with the Times reporting that the signing looks close to going through for around £50million.

White has shone at Brighton and also caught the eye during a loan spell at Leeds United, but this will be a big move for the England international.

It seems Parlour is slightly unconvinced about the kind of money Arsenal are paying for a player of White’s calibre, but he also described him as a good player.

“He’s young enough and he’s a good player, he’s now in the England set up as well,” Parlour told talkSPORT, as quoted by the Metro.

“I think he’d be a decent signing but £50m is a lot of money.

“I don’t know how much Arsenal have got to spend this summer. He will certainly be a good signing if they can get him, whether they can or not we will have to wait and see.

“It’s a lot of money but if you want a player so badly… I don’t think his wages would be big.

“So, over a five year period we aren’t going to give him the money that if you get an established star who’s in their prime, they’re going to have to pay him a lot of money in wages.”

Some Arsenal fans also be unsure about quite how much their club is paying for White, but it’s fair to say that this seems to be the state of the modern market.

Mikel Arteta certainly couldn’t have gone into the new season without a big signing in central defence, and White seems ideal to come in as the long-term partner for the promising Gabriel Magalhaes.

Arsenal have often been accused of not spending enough money, so this potential £50m move for White seems a step in the right direction, even if it’s not entirely without risk.