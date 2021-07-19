Menu

Arsenal transfer target drops possible hint that announcement could be close

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have been strongly linked with Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga for some time, and there may now be official news imminent.

See below as Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the Gunners were in the final stages of their bid to sign the Belgian youngster…

MORE: Arsenal ready to pay Locatelli asking price

And now some Arsenal fans have noticed that Lokonga has just changed his profile picture on Instagram.

See below as the 21-year-old midfielder is perhaps hinting that a big announcement could be close with an image of an hourglass…

More Stories / Latest News
Keep, sell, or loan? Nine Man United players Solskjaer is facing big decisions over in this transfer window
Mark Halsey column: Refs need top coaches just like players… but Mike Riley is no Pep Guardiola and I fear VAR could be a Premier League farce again despite good Euros
Liverpool set to play two Spanish giants at full-to-capacity Anfield ahead of 2021/22 Premier League campaign

We’ve seen this a few times before from footballers in the social media age, with players often keen to tease fans with little clues about a transfer, or other things like new contracts.

Lokonga looks like a big prospect who could be a fine addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad, with upgrades surely needed on unconvincing performers like Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira, while even last summer’s big signing Thomas Partey hasn’t really got going yet.

More Stories Albert Sambi Lokonga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.