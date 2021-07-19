Arsenal have been strongly linked with Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga for some time, and there may now be official news imminent.

See below as Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the Gunners were in the final stages of their bid to sign the Belgian youngster…

Arsenal are still confident and working to complete the agreement with Brighton for Ben White on a permanent deal – personal terms already agreed. ??????? #AFC Still some detail to be completed for Saliba [NO buy option] to OM on loan. Lokonga, here we go – deal at final stages. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2021

And now some Arsenal fans have noticed that Lokonga has just changed his profile picture on Instagram.

See below as the 21-year-old midfielder is perhaps hinting that a big announcement could be close with an image of an hourglass…

We’ve seen this a few times before from footballers in the social media age, with players often keen to tease fans with little clues about a transfer, or other things like new contracts.

Lokonga looks like a big prospect who could be a fine addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad, with upgrades surely needed on unconvincing performers like Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira, while even last summer’s big signing Thomas Partey hasn’t really got going yet.