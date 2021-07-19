Rumours connecting Kieran Trippier with Manchester United are gather pace, however, Atletico Madrid need to see one of two things happen before they will even consider the possibility of selling the England right back to the Red Devils.

Former Tottenham star, Trippier, has done himself no harm at all by moving to the La Liga giants, helping them to win the 2020/21 title and, despite missing matches because of a betting scandal, becoming a mainstay of Diego Simeone’s side.

Football Espana note that United are already believed to have tabled a €23.5m bid for the player’s services, however, that’s unlikely to sway the Rojiblancos into selling.

AS, via Football Espana, suggest that the only way that Trippier could be allowed to move to Old Trafford will be if he either requests a transfer himself, or a bigger offer for him comes in.

With less than four weeks to go until the start of the new season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to get his skates on.