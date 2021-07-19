Atletico Madrid one of three clubs interested in Paris-Saint Germain midfielder

According to recent reports, Atletico Madrid are one of three top clubs interested in signing Paris-Saint Germain midfielder Pablo Sarabia.

That’s according to a recent report from Le Parisien (as relayed by AS), who claims the midfielder is set to be axed following the arrivals of Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Gini Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi.

Sarabia, 29, joined Paris-Saint Germain in 2019 following a £16.2m switch from Spanish side Sevilla.

Since arriving two years ago, the industrious midfielder has gone on to feature in 77 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing 33 goals, along the way.

READ MORE: Chelsea considering offering star to Borussia Dortmund in exchange for Erling Haaland

The talented Spaniard’s input has seen him help the French giants lift an impressive six major trophies, including the 2019-20 Ligue 1 title.

However, despite still having three years left on his current deal, the 29-year-old is expected to be sacrificed in order to balance the books following a summer of heavy investment.

Le Parisien claims that alongside Atletico Madrid are also Inter Milan and Lazio all interested in signing the midfielder.