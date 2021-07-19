Menu

Barcelona convinced Premier League club are pushing to sign wonderkid with Man United and Liverpool keen on ace stuck in contract standoff

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has offered an update on the future of Barcelona wonderkid Ilaix Moriba that won’t fill Blaugrana fans with confidence at all.

Romano insists that there is still no agreement on a new contract for the gifted 18-year-old, with Barcelona convinced that a Premier League club or perhaps clubs are ‘pushing’ for Moriba.

Spanish outlet Fichajes claimed towards the start of the month that Manchester United had tabled an offer of €20m for the starlet, whilst Don Balon suggest that Liverpool are also keen on Moriba.

The standoff is is certainly starting to cause problems between Moriba and the club as Sport report that the talent has already been dropped from the first-team and risks being binned from the B team as well.

Sport note that Barcelona are not willing to give into the demands of Moriba and his representatives, leaving them in a very tricky spot as the ace has just entered the final year of his contract.

Moriba started 5 of his 18 appearances across all competitions in his breakthrough campaign last term, contributing a goal and a handy three assists for Ronald Koeman’s side.

The Spain youth international certainly looks like an exciting prospect for the future, the kind who carries the talent and potential that would make losing him on a free an absolute disaster.

